Eugene L. Fairfield
On Friday, August 14, 2020, Eugene (Gene) L. Fairfield, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 88. Gene will be forever remembered as a loving husband to Grace Elizabeth Fairfield (nee Leck), his wife of 64 years, and doting father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his six children and their families. He is survived by his loving wife Grace and children: Terry Fairfield (Carla), Tom Fairfield (Rae), Mary Pierson (David), Ellen LoGuidice (Mark), Daniel Fairfield (Jennifer), Amy Loperfido (Joseph), as well as grandchildren, Emily Strohsahl (Ronnie), Tim Pierson (Kathy), Andrew Pierson, Terry Fairfield, Patrick Fairfield (Alexandra), Brian Fairfield, Ted Fairfield, Joe LoGuidice (Jill), Ben LoGuidice, Olivia Loperfido, Joey Loperfido, Chris Fairfield, Anna Fairfield, six great-grandchildren, and sisters, Margaret Koepp and Ann Kenney.
Born August 5, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, he was predeceased by parents, Leonard and Margaret Fairfield and siblings, William, Jeffrey, Gerard, Dorthea, Mary, Therese, and Joseph.
Gene was a US Army Veteran and served during the time of the Korean War. He graduated from Loyola University of Chicago and earned a master's degree from DePaul University. After college, he worked in various journalism and communications roles until joining IBM in 1966. Gene retired from IBM Corporation in 1989 after serving as Vice President of Communications, Asia Pacific in Tokyo, Japan.
Gene and Grace moved to Fairfield, Connecticut from Chicago in 1970 with six children (all younger than 12) to pursue his career and raise a family.
A devout Catholic, he was a lector at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Fairfield, a daily communicant, and RCIA instructor. He was a dedicated volunteer at Evergreen Network, Merton House, Hospice, St. Catherine's Academy, and was active with other service activities related to St. Pius X and the Diocese of Bridgeport. He edited the Merton House newsletter for almost twenty years.
Above all else, he was a dedicated family man, supporting all whenever and however needed. He cherished holidays, birthdays, weddings, graduations, sporting events and performances of children and grandchildren, and all family occasions. We are fortunate to have called him husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. His legacy of love and service will continue to inspire family members, friends and colleagues who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the immediate family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. Friends may livestream the service by going to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC23Bnvkj9rXL0_EJ8RDhwBw
. Gene will be laid to rest in Oak Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.
Donations may be made Gene's honor to the Thomas Merton Center, 43 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.https://www.themertoncenter.org/donate/
. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
