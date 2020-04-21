|
|
Eugene P. Lavin
Eugene ("Red") Patrick Lavin, age 91, of Stratford, the beloved husband of 65 years of Agnes Starincak Lavin, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Born in the Bronx, New York on November 10, 1928, son of the late Patrick Lavin and Catherine McDermott Lavin, he was a longtime area resident. Gene was an Army paratrooper and served stateside during the Korean War. He graduated from Bridgeport Engineering Institute with a Mechanical Engineering degree and later received his MBA from UCONN. He was retired from Pitney Bowes where he was the Director of Manufacturing, and he never missed a day of work. He held several patents for his inventions related to copying and postage machines. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Mark's Church in Stratford, and a Third Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council Number 46 in Norwalk, CT. He was a member of the American Legion Post Number 42, Mill River Country Club and Germania Schwaben Hall. Gene was a fisherman and clammer, and his family often enjoyed clams casino made from his catches. He was an avid reader, skier, photographer and card player - playing in a weekly pinochle group for many years. He enjoyed vacations with his extended family to Block Island, Franklin Pierce Lake, Lake Champlain and Cape Cod. In addition to his beloved wife of 65 years who he affectionately referred to as Agony, he is survived by his devoted daughters Eileen Keenan and her husband, Thomas, of Stratford, and Coleen Penacho and her husband, John, of Rye, NH, his beloved granddaughters Lauren Keenan and fiancé William Ramos, Bridget Garcia and her husband, Edwin, and Casey Penacho, light of his life, great-granddaughter Mila Garcia, newborn great-grandson Brayden Garcia, his sister Patricia Christo and her husband Steve, his sisters-in-law, Pauline Lavin, Dorothy Lavin, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Gene was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Lavin and James Lavin, and one sister, Kathleen Lavin. Due to the pandemic, the family is compelled to have a private service but was blessed to be joined by extended family members in a virtual toast to Gene. A memorial service to celebrate Eugene's life will be announced at a later time. Anyone who met Gene knew that he liked a good firm handshake and a shot of VO, so please take one in his memory. Because of his strength, it took a pandemic to take him down. The Adzima Funeral Home in Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Those desiring to make donations in Gene's memory may contribute to St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, CT 06614 or the Connecticut American Legion at www.ctlegion.org. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzima funeralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020