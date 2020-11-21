Eugene O'Neill
Eugene (Gene) P. O'Neill, 87, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 from Covid-19. Gene was born and raised in Bridgeport. He loved the Park City and dedicated his career to serving his fellow residents. He was a member of the Bridgeport Police Department for thirty-seven years, retiring at the rank of Sergeant. He went on to serve as a Bridgeport Police Commissioner, and as Head of Security for the Board of Education. His commitment to the city was so steadfast that he was often referred to as Bridgeport's unofficial mayor. He donated his time to many local charitable organizations, especially St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound. An avid walker, he could be found most mornings with his walking group strolling the shoreline at Seaside Park.
Gene is survived by his cherished wife of 65 years, Cornelia (Nell) O'Neill; his son Ken and his husband Marcus Edward of New York; his brother, Rev. John J. O'Neill, M.S., and his three sisters, all Sisters of Mercy, Sister Mary O'Neill, RSM, Sister Ann O'Neill, RSM, and Sister Peggy O'Neill, RSM. Gene is also survived by his brother-in-law Michael Nastu, sisters-in-law Sophie Pittu and Barbara Felner, several nieces and nephews, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Eugene J. and Anne Crehan O'Neill, his son Eugene M. O'Neill and his nephew Jeffrey Pittu.
In light of the global pandemic, a Memorial Service will be scheduled for sometime in 2021.The family asks that you honor Gene by following his example of kindness and compassion for others, particularly during the challenging months ahead.