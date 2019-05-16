Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Sworin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Sworin


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugene Sworin Obituary
Eugene Sworin
Eugene Sworin, age 89, of Shelton, entered into rest on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Hospital of St. Raphael in New Haven. He was the devoted husband of 49 years to the late Alma (Atkins) Sworin.
Eugene was born in Dunmore, PA on December 16, 1929 son of the late John and Mary Pohonish Sworin, and was a Shelton resident for many years. He was a machinist at the former Nelson Manufacturing. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
He is the beloved stepfather of Lynda Kish and her husband Raymond, the cherished grandfather of the late Theresa Marek, and the loving great-grandfather of Kristyn Marek.
The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton has been entrusted with his arrangements which are private. Offer online condolences to his family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now