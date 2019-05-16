Eugene Sworin

Eugene Sworin, age 89, of Shelton, entered into rest on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Hospital of St. Raphael in New Haven. He was the devoted husband of 49 years to the late Alma (Atkins) Sworin.

Eugene was born in Dunmore, PA on December 16, 1929 son of the late John and Mary Pohonish Sworin, and was a Shelton resident for many years. He was a machinist at the former Nelson Manufacturing. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.

He is the beloved stepfather of Lynda Kish and her husband Raymond, the cherished grandfather of the late Theresa Marek, and the loving great-grandfather of Kristyn Marek.

The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton has been entrusted with his arrangements which are private. Offer online condolences to his family at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary