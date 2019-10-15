Connecticut Post Obituaries
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Ave.
Bristol, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
481 Brewster Street
Bridgeport, CT
Eugene Yarkosky


1932 - 2019
Eugene Yarkosky Obituary
Eugene F. Yarkosky
Eugene F. Yarkosky, 87, of Bridgeport, died peacefully on Friday (October 11, 2019) at his home surrounded by his family. Eugene was born on August 21, 1932 in Bridgeport and was a son of the late William and Anna (Ottacka) Yarkosky.
Eugene was raised in Bridgeport and graduated from the University of Bridgeport as an analytical chemist. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He worked at Enthone in Milford until retiring. Eugene most currently resided at home in Bristol with his daughter, Elaine. He enjoys collecting books and reading.
Eugene is survived by his three children: Jason Yarkosky, Angela Yarkosky, Elaine Grenier; his sister: Ann Marie Sherwood; his five grandchildren: Evalynne, Jamison, Ryan, Kevin, Kyle; and his one great-grandson: Finn. In addition to his parents, Eugene was predeceased by his two sons: Kenneth and Lawrence Yarkosky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (October 18, 2019) at St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster Street, Bridgeport at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday (October 17, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Please visit Eugene's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019
