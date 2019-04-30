Connecticut Post Obituaries
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Eugenia Snihur
Eugenia (Czepil) Snihur, age 84, of Bridgeport, passed away at home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ilko Snihur. She was born on October 27, 1933 in Ukraine to the late Alexander and Caterina (Fyl) Czepil.
Eugenia was a longtime parishioner of Holy Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. She had passions for sewing, knitting, and gardening. She also loved to talk to her brother in Poland on Skype.
Eugenia is survived by her daughters, Helen Rychalsky (Konstantine), of Seymour, Natalie Hrycko (John), of Croton-on-Hudson, NY; her son, Darjusz "Darrin" Snihur, of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Michelle Rychalsky, Kristen Rychalsky, John Hrycko, Jr. and Michael Hrycko; and her brothers, Zenon and Bohdan Czepil, of Poland. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her brother Myron Czepil.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home with Panachida service at 6:30 p.m. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2019
