Eugenia "Jennie" Uliasz
Eugenia "Jennie" Kostuk Uliasz, age 102, of Stratford entered into eternal rest on August 25th, at Bridges by Epoch in Trumbull, CT. Born January 4th, 1918, in Bridgeport, CT, she was the beloved wife of Joseph Michael Uliasz for 53 years until his death in 1992. Jennie was the oldest of five children born to the late Ilya and Mary Lewko Kostuk.
Her family would like to thank Athena Healthcare and the family of caregivers at Bridges by Epoch in Trumbull for their caring and compassionate care.
Due to Covid-19, all services were private. The "Rite of Burial" was held at the Pistey Funeral Home in Stratford and was followed by interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport.
Full obituary can be viewed at PisteyFuneralHome.com