Eunice C. Roman Giaquinto, age 98, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Vincent Giaquinto, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Jewish Senior Services with her family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on February 26, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Philomena Mucci Roman. A graduate of Warren Harding High School, Eunice was a stenographer for Aetna Life and Casualty, volunteered as an LPN during World War II and worked in a music store, where she would play sheet music for prospective buyers. She loved music and was a self-taught violinist and pianist. A devout Catholic, she taught religious education for 20 years and received her certificate in Religious Education from Sacred Heart University. But above all she had an absolute love for her family. Her memory will continue to live through all who knew and loved her. Survivors include six loving children, Vincent Giaquinto and his wife Barbara, Frank (Buddy) Giaquinto, Michael Giaquinto, Gregory Giaquinto, Eunice Giaquinto and James Giaquinto and his wife Karissa, six cherished grandchildren, Sarah Giaquinto, Abigail Giaquinto, Krista DeRienzo and her husband Jason, Kerrie Cahill and her husband Gary, Michael Giaquinto and his wife Hagar and Christopher Giaquinto; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Gert Moran and Rose Autuori as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Grace Roman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary