Eunice Pomposello
Eunice Pomposello, 85, formerly a resident of North White Plains, late of Leonia, NJ, died on Wednesday, November 27 in Fairfield, CT after a period of illness. Retired Manager of Accounts Payable at Alstom, beloved mother, devoted grandmother and adored mother-in-law, she was a symbol of strength and determination to all who knew and loved her. Her sister, Patricia Omlor-Mahoney of East Patchogue, NY; 3 children – Peri Kish-Pomposello of Fairfield, CT, Sean Pomposello and his wife Shaun of Redding, CT, and Chris Pomposello and his wife Sarah of Ridgefield, CT; 2 grandsons—Matthew Kish, Daniel Pomposello; 3 granddaughters – Grace Pomposello, Sophia Pomposello and Aveline Pomposello, survive her.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019