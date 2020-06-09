Eunice Rountree
EUNICE H. ROUNDTREE
Eunice H. Roundtree, 84, entered eternal rest Friday, June 5, 2020 at Shady Knoll Health Care Center, Seymour. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Morton's Mortuary Chapel, 25 Margaret E. Morton Ln., Bridgeport. Interment will follow the service in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends are invited to a viewing at the funeral home from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. See www.mortonsmortuary.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Morton's Mortuary
JUN
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morton's Mortuary
