EUNICE H. ROUNDTREE
Eunice H. Roundtree, 84, entered eternal rest Friday, June 5, 2020 at Shady Knoll Health Care Center, Seymour. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Morton's Mortuary Chapel, 25 Margaret E. Morton Ln., Bridgeport. Interment will follow the service in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends are invited to a viewing at the funeral home from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. See www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 9, 2020.