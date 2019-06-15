Eusebio Goncalves

Eusebio Goncalves, age 96, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Noemia Pires Goncalves, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born on April 7, 1923 in Torre de Ervededo, Portugal, he was a son of the late Jose and Francisca Garcia Goncalves. Eusebio came to the United States in 1951 and settled in Bridgeport. Upon coming to the U.S., he worked as a mason for various construction companies and retired from the City of Bridgeport Housing Department, where he worked until the age of 78. He was a member of the Portuguese Army and was a personal driver for the Colonel. Eusebio was a longtime member of the Vasco da Gama Club. He was a hardworking, caring man who could fix anything. But above all his accomplishments in life, none was greater than husband, father and grandfather. He treasured time spent with family, especially his grandchildren, and the memories they created and the love he gave will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will be sadly missed. In addition to his beloved wife of 70 years, Noemia, survivors include his loving daughters, Delphina Pinto of Shelton, and Kathleen Montano and her husband John of Seymour, two cherished and adored grandchildren, Alexander and Francesca, as well as several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Domingos Pinto, his brother and sister-in-law, Antonio (Vinte-cinco) and Maria Goncalves and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Manuel and Aurea Pires. The family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers, Aurora Albury and Dione Campbell for their loving care and compassion given to Eusebio during his time of need. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 9:00 a.m. in St. Augustine Cathedral, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary