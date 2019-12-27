|
Eva DeMaio
Eva DeMaio, age 88, the devoted wife of the late Egidio DeMaio for over 66 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Fairfield. Born in San Michele di Serino, Italy, to the late Carlantonio Cimminiello and Ermelinda Luciano, she was one of 6 children.
She arrived in the United States in the early 50's after marrying her childhood sweetheart. She became a lifelong resident of Fairfield, where she and Egidio raised their five children. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother instilling the values of family, friendship, and love. She cherished Sunday dinners and the holidays, opening her home to family and friends, serving simple yet elaborate meals on the outdoor patio or in the dining room; a gathering of 30 or more was routine for Eva. Everyone was welcomed into her home as family. She had the gift of gab and always enjoyed visiting with friends who would drop by and talking on the phone! Her door and heart were always open. She loved gardening, cooking, singing, Italian television and visits from her grandchildren. She was an ever-vigilant mother, worried about her kids until the day she died, and a doting wife taking care of Egidio through his long battle with heart disease and cancer. Eva also worked at a variety of local companies, including Connecticut National Bank, SRC Laboratories, and Remington Shavers.
She is survived by her five children: Ermelinda DeMaio Wood (Jay) of San Francisco, CA, Luisa Jones of Fairfield, Amata Santoro (Vincent) of Fairfield, Tina DeMaio of Dallas, TX and Carlo DeMaio of Fairfield; her 12 grandchildren, Edwin Wood, Dr. Alessandra Wood (Brian Gauld), Dr. Eva Jones, Melissa Glazer (Steve), Ryan, Justin and Brenden Santoro, Dr. Corey Bindner (Sarah), Colin and Christina Bindner, Jacqueline and Nicholas DeMaio, and many nieces and nephews around the world. Eva is survived by her two sisters, Evelyn Romano and Rosanella Colacurcio and her sister-in-law Anna Maria D'Alessio. Eva was predeceased by her sisters Maria Venezia and Eunelda Vigorita; her brother Constantino Cimminiello, and her devoted son-in-law Bradley Jones.
A Catholic Mass will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. Entombment to follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum. Friends may greet her family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 20 York Street, New Haven, CT 06519. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 28, 2019