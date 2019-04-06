Connecticut Post Obituaries
Eva Elizabeth Kozak
Eva Elizabeth (Torony) Kozak, age 87, of Bridgeport, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Bridgeport on December 15, 1931 to the late Michael and Elizabeth (Varga) Torony, she was a lifelong city resident. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, the late John R. Kozak. Eva worked in the accounting department of Dresser Industries for many years and was a past officer of the retiree clubs of Dresser and Moore Special Tool. She was a member and Secretary/Treasurer of the Greek Catholic Union lodge 466 and 235. Eva was always devoted to her loving family and in her younger years loved to work around the church, play cards, bake and travel. She is survived by her beloved daughters and son-in-law, Kathy Cassidy of Wilton, and Judi and Michael Fleischer of Easton; her 6 cherished grandchildren, Jim Cassidy (Meghan), Michael Cassidy, Daniel Cassidy (Sarah), Allison Fleischer (Alex Kroupa), Jen Fleischer, and Sarah Fleischer; her great-grandchildren, Nora and Clara Cassidy; her sister, Rita Panettieri (Nicholas) Trumbull; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Eva was predeceased by her son-in-law, Richard Cassidy; brothers, John (Eleanor), Emil (Ada), Richard (Ruth) and sister, Irene Torony. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 9th at 9:15 a.m. at the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 10 a.m. at St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Trumbull, for a Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may call on Monday, April 8th from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in Eva's memory to St. John's Church, 100 St. John's Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611 or to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.
