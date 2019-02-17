Eva Luperella

Eva Mazzabufi Luperella, age 82, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Joseph Luperella, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on November 20, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Stanley Leo and Helen Schlapfer Mazzabufi. Eva was a retired employee of the former Remington Rand. Eva was a loving wife, sister and aunt; she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include three sisters, Mary Lou Varnum of Milford, Marie Brown of Shelton and Eleanor Choate and her husband Russ of Trumbull, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brothers, William, James and Leo Mazzabufi. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com.