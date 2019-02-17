Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
5301 Main St.
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Luperella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Luperella


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eva Luperella Obituary
Eva Luperella
Eva Mazzabufi Luperella, age 82, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Joseph Luperella, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on November 20, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Stanley Leo and Helen Schlapfer Mazzabufi. Eva was a retired employee of the former Remington Rand. Eva was a loving wife, sister and aunt; she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include three sisters, Mary Lou Varnum of Milford, Marie Brown of Shelton and Eleanor Choate and her husband Russ of Trumbull, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brothers, William, James and Leo Mazzabufi. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now