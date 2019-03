Evalynne "India" Eisenbach

Mrs. Evalynne "India" Eisenbach, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.

Mrs. Eisenbach was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, daughter of the late Noah and Mildred Coon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Eisenbach JR. and four brothers.

She was a member of Central Christian Church in Jonesborough.

Mrs. Eisenbach was a nurse's aide at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Connecticut and a crony and employee at The Cranberry Thistle in Jonesborough.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Sherry Eisenbach and Debbie Smith (Doug); sons Greg Eisenbach (Theresa) and Eric Eisenbach; grandchildren Bryant Eisenbach, Rebecca Sliger, Sarah McLean, and Emma Eisenbach; step grandchildren, Justin Ackley and Rickylee Smith; great grandson, Colin McLean; and nine great stepchildren.

A memorial service for Mrs. Eisenbach will be held 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Central Christian Church in Jonesborough.

The family wishes to thank the staff at NHC Healthcare for their loving care. Condolences may be made to the Eisenbach family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821 Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary