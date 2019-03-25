Evangelia "Lily" Krasinski

Evangelia "Lily" Krasinski, age 68, of Milford passed away in her home on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1950 in Cyprus to the late Kyriakos and Chloe Philippou Lakatamidis. A devoted homemaker, she dedicated her life to her husband, son and grandchildren. Lily is survived by her son Charles Krasinski and his wife Kelli of Trumbull, and grandchildren Grace and Charlie and brother Jim Philippou and wife Phyllis of Mannhasset, New York and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert Krasinski.

Calling hours are Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28th in St. James Church, Main St., Stratford at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Orange Center Cemetery. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at georgejsmithandson.com