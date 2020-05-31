Evangelia Vaniotis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evangelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evangelia Vaniotis
Evangelia "Miss Eva" Vaniotis, age 99 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. Eva was the daughter of the late Vasilios and Georgia Papanicolaou Vaniotis of Vani, Trikala, Greece. She was born on June 14, 1920 in Lowell, MA, the youngest and survivor of 6 siblings. She graduated Lowell High School and Burdett College. Eva's nieces, nephews, godchildren and their families were an integral part of her life. Also, her Sunday School children who would call her "Miss Eva" were like family to her.
In 1960 she moved from Lowell to Jackson Heights, NY and was employed as an Executive Secretary for several businesses. She was actively involved in St. Demetrios' Sunday School Program for eight years. Then in 1968, Eva moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut to be closer to her family. She taught Sunday School at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for 15 years and then became Sunday School Director for the last 25 years. Also, Eva assisted the priest and church community with many administrative functions. Eva retired from Sikorsky Aircraft, as an Administrative Secretary to a Director of the President. After retiring, she took computer courses at Olston Temporary Employment and became proficient with computer applications. She worked for lawyers and had a long-term employment at General Electric. These computer skills were valuable for her volunteer work for Holy Trinity.
The family wishes to thank Carmen Tortora and his staff at the Carolton Hospital for all they did to make life comfortable for our Aunt Eva. Also, Joan Bakes for taking Eva to church and to appointments.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, the Rite of Burial will be celebrated privately with interment in the Vaniotis family plot in Lowell, MA. at the convenience of the family. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for improvements to the church's sound system and handicapped access. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
AIONIA H MNHMH



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved