Evangelia Vaniotis
Evangelia "Miss Eva" Vaniotis, age 99 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. Eva was the daughter of the late Vasilios and Georgia Papanicolaou Vaniotis of Vani, Trikala, Greece. She was born on June 14, 1920 in Lowell, MA, the youngest and survivor of 6 siblings. She graduated Lowell High School and Burdett College. Eva's nieces, nephews, godchildren and their families were an integral part of her life. Also, her Sunday School children who would call her "Miss Eva" were like family to her.
In 1960 she moved from Lowell to Jackson Heights, NY and was employed as an Executive Secretary for several businesses. She was actively involved in St. Demetrios' Sunday School Program for eight years. Then in 1968, Eva moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut to be closer to her family. She taught Sunday School at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for 15 years and then became Sunday School Director for the last 25 years. Also, Eva assisted the priest and church community with many administrative functions. Eva retired from Sikorsky Aircraft, as an Administrative Secretary to a Director of the President. After retiring, she took computer courses at Olston Temporary Employment and became proficient with computer applications. She worked for lawyers and had a long-term employment at General Electric. These computer skills were valuable for her volunteer work for Holy Trinity.
The family wishes to thank Carmen Tortora and his staff at the Carolton Hospital for all they did to make life comfortable for our Aunt Eva. Also, Joan Bakes for taking Eva to church and to appointments.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, the Rite of Burial will be celebrated privately with interment in the Vaniotis family plot in Lowell, MA. at the convenience of the family. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for improvements to the church's sound system and handicapped access. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
AIONIA H MNHMH
Published in Connecticut Post on May 31, 2020.