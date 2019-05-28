Evarista DelValle

Evarista DelValle age 96 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Lucian Rodriguez passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan and Ricarda Carrasquillo DelValle. She was the last daughter of 16 children, she was a Bridgeport resident for over 42 years.

Survivors include her children; Maria and Gloria Rodriguez, Nilda Chelfe, Carmen Rodriguez, six sons, three grandchildren, Cynthia, Jennifer and Stephanie, five great-grandchildren; Alyssa, Alina, Michael, Andrew, Sophia, several nieces, nephews and also her beloved canine friend Niko. A special note of thanks to her dear friend Zenaida Rosa.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11am in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in Park Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place Friday morning from 9am to 1045am in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary