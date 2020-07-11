1/1
Evelyn Canfield
1956 - 2020
Evelyn Pettit Canfield, age 64, of Stratford, beloved wife of James Canfield, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 in her residence with her loving family by her side. Evelyn was born on March 11, 1956 in Flushing, Queens and was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Guiowski Pettit. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially her three daughters and was an avid coin collector and guitarist. In addition to her beloved husband, James, of 42 years, Evelyn is also survived by three daughters, Morgan Cronin and husband, Sean of Newtown, Dana Canfield and husband, Ryan O'Neill of Sunrise, FL and Dylan Canfield of Providence, RI, and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
