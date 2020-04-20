|
|
Evelyn Colbert
Evelyn Margaret (Jacques) Colbert, age 84, of Milford, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Roy Martin Colbert.
Evelyn was born in Bridgeport on September 26, 1935 to the late Ralph and Evelyn (Corris) Carbone. She was a precious soul who embodied kindness, strength, and generosity. She had worked at Remington Arms before she graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in nursing. Throughout her career, she shared her compassion with her patients as an emergency room, traveling, and home healthcare nurse. After her retirement, Evelyn loved to drive all over the country. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted children, Frank (Patricia) Jacques, Donald Jacques, John Jacques, Michael (Olimpia) Jacques, Lynn Seese, David (Lisa) Jacques; beloved grandchildren, Pamela, Timothy, John, Christopher, Monique, Nicole, Jennifer, Brianna and William Jacques, Kevin and Krystie Seese; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Jacob, and Luna; siblings, Ralph, James, Tom, and Gayle. In addition to her parents and her husband she was predeceased by daughter, Janice, and sister, Bonnie. Evelyn has made a lasting impact on so many lives, she will truly be missed.
Due to the current public health crisis, family and friends that cannot be present can attend the service online at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Interment in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport will be private. For information on how to livestream the service and to express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020