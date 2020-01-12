Home

IN MEMORY OF EVELYN DWYER Can't believe it's a year that you joined Sharon Dwyer Varga. When you loose a daughter, the pain is too much to live with. I remember at the wake I saw the pain in your eyes. I want you to know, Bill Dwyer, your husband, Janet & Kathy, your family miss you. And for me, when I needed to know about a medical question, you didn't have to look for it you knew it on the top of your head. I want you to know your best friend Joyce Bruno, who graduated nursing school with you, also misses you. Joy said you graduated on top of the class. With all of our hearts, Bill Dwyer, Janet, Kathy, your family, and Sergeant Leonard A. Benedetto
