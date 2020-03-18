|
IN MEMORY OF EVELYN DWYER Happy Birthday! A beautiful life that came to an end, she died as she lived, everyones friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, Of one we loved and would never forget. Your husband always has you in his heart, Bill. Joyce Bruno, your best friend has the same birthday as you and she graduated nursing school with you. Your daughter Janet, misses you very much and so does daughter Kathy Poe, and also your grandchildren always have you in their hearts. Love your Family & Lenny Benedetto