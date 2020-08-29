Evelyn Haydu

Evelyn S. HayduOn Thursday, August 27, 2020, Evelyn S. Haydu entered peacefully into eternal rest at the age of 92.She was born on September 23, 1927 in Bridgeport, CT and was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Lena Sereno.Evelyn was a Trumbull resident for over 60 years where she raised her four sons. She worked for the Town of Trumbull as the office manager for Trumbull EMS for nearly 30 years. Evelyn loved reading, traveling, dancing and gardening. She spoke fluent Italian and enjoyed learning to speak Spanish.Evelyn is survived by her brother Louis Sereno and sister-in-law Phyllis, three sons and their spouses, Mark and Karen of New Milford, Gary and Darlene of Derby and James and Diane of Trumbull. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher. Evelyn was the proud "Nana" of Sarah, Michael, Alyssa, Shanna, Jonathan, Colin and Ryan and great-grandmother to Annabelle.Friends are invited to calling hours Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00pm at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Funeral Service to be celebrated Tuesday, September 1, 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, 15 Pepper Street, Monroe. Please adhere to attire guidelines for the funeral service. Burial will be private.In order to uphold the highest safety standards for our community, masks will be required at calling hours and a maximum of 60 people will be allowed in the building at a time.