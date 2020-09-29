Evelyn Helen Sakowicz Dokla
1937-2020Evelyn Helen Sakowicz Dokla, age 83, beloved wife of Michael Dokla of Shelton, died peacefully September 28, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Born in the Bronx, NY on May 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Julius and AnnaMae Kumek Sakowicz. The family moved to Bridgeport, CT in 1939 and eventually settled in the Yellow Mill Village, which was later renamed Father Panik Village. Evelyn was raised in Bridgeport and attended St. Michael's Catholic School and then Warren Harding High School, a graduate of 1956. She also sang in the St. Michael's church choir where her voice was described as angelic.
Evelyn and Mike were married on February 24, 1962 and settled down in Shelton where they raised their three children, Michelle, Michael and Kathleen, and have remained since.
Evelyn worked in accounting and book keeping for both the Sikorsky and Avco Lycoming companies in her early adult years. She then worked for many years as a Laidlaw school bus driver for the Shelton Public Schools. Shelton families and children were thankful for having "Miss Evelyn" as their school bus driver because she cared for every child on her bus as if they were her own. Her last employment was at T.J. Maxx in Shelton where many shoppers would find a happy smile and hello from "Eve." Being around people, especially children brought much joy to Evelyn.
Together with her husband Mike, she was a passionate polka dancer and attended many polka festivals through the years. As a young couple they won numerous polka dancing competitions in Connecticut and the surrounding areas. Along with family and friends, Evelyn and Mike "chased" polka bands all throughout New England.
Evelyn enjoyed playing cards with her family, was an avid reader and adored spending time with her grandchildren, her three "little angels" that followed her three "big angels" as she would say. She also enjoyed all of her pets through the years, currently dogs Penny and Sky and cats Chantilly, Spice and Radar. She will be long remembered for her special Sunday family gatherings, her delicious pistachio cake and for her love and dedication to her family. Mom was always happiest when she was spending time with her family. Her love, support, confidence and value in family, along with the Lord, guided her life and touched all that knew her and loved her.
In addition to her husband Michael of 58 years, she is survived by her devoted children, Michelle (Joseph) Sedlock, Michael (Joy) Dokla and Kathleen Dokla, all of Shelton; cherished grandchildren, John and Katherine Sedlock and Griffin Dokla, all of Shelton; sister Alice (Arthur) Paquette of Seymour; brother, John Sakowicz of Stratford and a brother-in-law, Edward Mackowski of Stratford. Mrs. Dokla was predeceased by her sister, Frances Mackowski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she cared for greatly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Interment will follow in Huntington Lawn Cemetery, Lane St., Huntington. Family and friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic will be exercised. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in support of the Shriners Hospital for Children
, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886, www.lovetotherescue.org
. Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com
.