Evelyn Kubek
March 16, 1924 - September 19, 2020. Evelyn (Karcsinski) Kubek, 96, of Stratford, beloved wife of 62 years of the late George E. Kubek, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Evelyn was born in Bridgeport on March 16, 1924, daughter of the late Joseph Karcsinski, Sr., and Mary Ann (Gabor) Karcsinski, and had been a Stratford resident most of her life. She was an active communicant of Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford, where she had served as Sacristan for many years. Ev was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Ladies Guild and the Baldwin Senior Center. She was active and athletic, known by her teammates as "Scorchy" when she played basketball and softball on Bridgeport and Stratford town teams. Later in life, she bowled with the Holy Name womens' bowling team. She enjoyed playing cards and Rummikub and had many hobbies including quilting, crocheting, reading her Kindle, gardening, stained glass, and baking. She was known in the family as the "Jello Queen." Ev was engaged and engaging. She actively enjoyed life right to her final hour.
Survivors include a son, George Kubek and his wife Roselyn of Pembroke, MA; a daughter, Deborah Kubek and her partner William Emerson of Derby; and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Karcsinski, Jr., and the Rev. George Karcsinski; and two sisters, Margaret Patrick and Helen Miklos.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford, with the Rev. Joseph "Skip" Karcsinski as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, is in care of arrangements.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
