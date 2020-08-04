Evelyn M. Cousins
08/02/2020 On August 2nd, 2020, God was given an angel. Evelyn passed Sunday evening peacefully, surrounded by the one thing she held most dear in life, her family. She is the oldest of 3. She is survived by her children, Nick Cousins, Maureen Carroll (Tom), and Fred Cousins: grandchildren Chris (Andrea), Nichelle, Fred (Jen), Kimberly (Nick), Amy (Hector), and Tommy (Taylor), great-grandchildren Noah, Cora, Elias, her special angel baby CJ. Predeceased by her great-grandson Jacob Costa and the love of her life Wayne Pack. Evelyn M. Cousins lived in the same house in Bridgeport, CT for 84 years. She had the privilege of raising her children and grandchildren in the home she grew up in. Her home was adored by all; family, friends, neighbors, and, most importantly, her. But Evelyn's house wasn't all she held dear. She loved and cherished her family more than anything in the world; it was her proudest accomplishment. Evelyn was the happiest when she had her entire family over for the holidays, especially Christmas. She would always say, "I don't care where you go the rest of the year, but you all better be at my house on Christmas at 3!" It was no secret that her cooking was looked forward to year after year. Her famous lasagna, followed by rice pudding and jello mold, left no one hungry. She attended to all of her guests and made sure every person was served and comfortable before sitting down to eat herself. This example is but a small testament to the type of person she was - loving, caring, thoughtful, and always willing to put others' needs before her own. Over the years, Evelyn has meant so many things to so many people. She was the loudest cheerleader at her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She was the best friend who'd accompany you to the nail salon. She was a wing woman at the Casino, living it up on the slot machines. She was the life of every party and performed a keg stand in her 70's to prove it. She was the fairy godmother who'd surprise you with gifts or a trip to Target. She was the most trusted companion by the fire at the campground on summer weekends. She was a shoulder to lean for a chat at the kitchen table or a gathering on the front porch. She was always just a phone call away... Evelyn left an everlasting impression on everyone who met her. She will be missed beyond words. Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Andrew's Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Face masks must be worn, and social distance must be followed. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
.