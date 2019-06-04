|
|
Evelyn Markis
Evelyn (Sarnik) Markis, age 95, of Stratford, died on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the widow of Alexander Markis.
Mrs. Markis was a lifelong devoted parishioner of Saints Cyril and Methodius Church. Her faith and family were her life. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and visited some religious destinations including Rome, Fatima and Lourdes. Evelyn loved living in Lordship in the home they purchased over 65 years ago.
Survivors include her son, Robert Markis and son-in-law, Mark Hermenzi. She was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Markis.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church, 79 Church Street, Bridgeport with Reverend Canon Andrew Todd officiating. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no calling hours. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019