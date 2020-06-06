Evelyn Milyo
Evelyn (Scala) Milyo, age 88, beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Raymond L. Milyo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Born in Bridgeport on September 29, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Cipriano Scala.Evelyn graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield and attended Ohio Wesleyan University. She married Raymond in 1952 and during their 62 years together, they lived in California, Germany, Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Jersey and Connecticut, raising four sons along the way. They loved to travel, but loved to be home with family even more. Evelyn worked in outpatient billing for St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport until retiring in 1993; she then enjoyed arts and crafts projects, reading and cooking for her extended family. Survivors include three sons, Raymond Milyo Jr. and his wife Qiuxia; Douglas Milyo and his wife Teresa of Shelton; and Jeffrey Milyo and his wife Lynn of Columbia, Missouri; seven cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Breanne, Austin, Keanna, Audrey, Luke and Natasha; three adored great granddaughters, Emma, Abigail and Aurelia; her brother, Joseph Scala; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Thomas Vargo of Mesa, Arizona; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Evelyn was predeceased by her sister, Joan Scala; her son, Ronald Milyo and her grandson, Evan Milyo.
Due to restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately; the family will host a memorial and celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Trumbull, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.