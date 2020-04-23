|
|
Evelyn Irene Hurd Ostberg
Evelyn Irene Hurd Ostberg born Aug 25, 1923, died peacefully, April 19, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Kurt Gustav Ostberg, sisters Virginia and Doris and brother William.
She was a life long member of the Church Choir and the United Methodist Women's organization.
She is survived by a brother, Wallace Hurd Jr (Nancy) and sister, Ruth Ann Hurd both of Stratford.
She leaves a daughter, Karen Irene Ostberg Sherman of Woodbury, and two sons, Kurt David Ostberg of Seymour and Karl Erik Ostberg (Olimpia), of Ansonia. Also 4 grandchldren, Kelly Rae Sherman Foy (Don), of PA, Whitney Evan Sherman Goodman (William), of CA, Kyle Erik Ostberg of Ansonia, Erin Ellyse Ostberg (Jay Petzolt) of Ansonia. And 6 great-grandchildren, Lindsay and Logan Foy, Jordan and Aiden Petzolt, Holly and TJ Goodman. Also many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at Golden Hill United Methodist at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's name may be made to the Golden Hill United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 210 Elm St., Bridgeport, CT 06604
To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020