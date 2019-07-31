Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
George J Peterson Funeral Home
1041 Noble Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06608
(203) 384-8735
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Lakeview Cem.
885 Boston Ave
Bridgeport, CT

1923 - 2019
Evelyn Randolph Obituary
Evelyn Margaret Randolph
Evelyn Margaret Randolph, 95, entered into eternal erst on Friday, July 27, 2019 in Stratford, CT. Born in Summerville, SC on November 7, 1923, she was a Bridgeport resident for over 60 years, was a nurses aide for many years as well as a member of Russell Temple A.M.E. Church.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Ronald, Thomas, James, John, and Debra; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Service of Celebration will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thurs., August 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Friends may greet the family from 6:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment on Fri. August 2, 2019 in Lakeview Cem., 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport. Arrangements entrusted to Geo. J. Peterson F.H., 1041 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2019
