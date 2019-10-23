Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Evelyn Rusnak
Evelyn Tarnoczy Rusnak, age 83, of Fairfield, wife of the late Robert Rusnak, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:15 am in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center and at 11 am in St. Emery's Church, 838 Kings Hwy., Fairfield with burial to follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 pm. A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Ct. Post. To sign an online register, view the complete obituary or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 24, 2019
