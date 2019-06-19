Evelyn D. Tedesco

Evelyn DeGruttola Tedesco, age 98 of Danville, California, passed away on June 1, 2019. She was the widow of The Honorable Samuel J. Tedesco, former Mayor of Bridgeport and Lt. Governor of Connecticut. Her parents were Ralph and Beatrice DeGruttola. Evelyn graduated from Stratford High School in 1939. After finishing business school, she was employed at Manning, Maxwell and Moore in Stratford; and in 1941 was married to Samuel J. Tedesco. While State Representative, Tedesco was serving in Europe in WWII, Evelyn worked as a secretary at the State Capitol in Hartford. In addition to being First Lady of Bridgeport, CT from 1957 to 1965 and Second Lady of CT from 1963 to 1965, Evelyn was the first woman to ever serve in the Connecticut Constitutional Convention which took place in 1966. She had a keen eye for design and from the 1970's through 2000, she restored historic homes in Greenwich, Fairfield and Westport, Connecticut and Marin County, in California.

Evelyn is survived by her loving son, Joseph R. Tedesco and his wife Charlene of Pleasant Hill, CA, and a beloved niece Johanna von Hollinger of Stratford. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel, her parents Ralph and Beatrice DeGruttola, her sister Jennie DeFrancesco and a baby brother Dominic DeGruttola.

In abiding with Evelyn's wishes, a private service was held at St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.