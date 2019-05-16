|
|
Evelyn White
It is with great sadness that the family of Evelyn White, née Johnson, announce her sudden passing May 8, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with her beloved friend of 61 years Mrs. Gladys Carter by her side, holding her hand. Evelyn will be deeply missed by her son Lee Arthur, daughter Mary "Noot", grandchildren Kei Arthur "Kei", William "Frankie" and Erinn, and her beloved great-grandson Cian. Evelyn will be fondly remembered for her love of God, kindness, loving heart, generosity and her joyful birthday parties.
A 10:00 a.m. wake and11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Universal Faith Outreach, 66 Harriet St., Bridgeport, CT on Monday, May 20, 2019. Repast to follow at Amazing Grace Church, 4 Worth St., Bridgeport, CT. Donations can be sent to Park City Initiative Corporation Food pantry, 4 Worth St., Bridgeport, CT. Memorial flowers can be sent to Universal Faith Outreach.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2019