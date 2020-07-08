Evelyne Domond
Evelyne Domond, age 70, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on March 11, 1950 in Port Au Prince, Haiti. She was predeceased by both parents, Adelcide Williams and Mr. Theophilus Noel, as well as her only brother, Kenol Noel. She married Delouise Domond of Haiti, and from that union produced three devoted daughters, Nadine, Nancy and Kathy Domond.
Evelyne's occupational years included employment at Air Express International as an accountant, followed by financial advising for First Union, now known as, Wells Fargo Bank, where she was consistently recognized for her top performance in her department. These occupations fed her love for math. She would always say that Banking 101 should have been a mandatory class in high school. Her business knowledge afforded her the opportunity to retire at age 40 with great success in the real estate industry.
Evelyne was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them. Along with her three daughters, she leaves to treasure her memory three grandsons, Kyris Roseboro, Westley Jr. and Christian Sherman. She touched the lives of many, which include a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and loving friends.
Her life was a living example of her favorite bible passage, Psalm 23:1-6.
The family will celebrate her life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport followed by interment in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Please wear a mask and social distance if you will be attending the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com