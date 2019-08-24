|
|
Evelyn L. (Domenichelli) Selmi
Evelyn L. (Domenichelli) Selmi, of Norfolk, MA, formerly of Milford, CT, August 23, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of Giuliano G. Selmi. Loving mother of Christine Selmi Jameson and her husband, John, of Chestnut Hill, MA and Roger J. Selmi and his wife, Krista, of Dover, MA. Adoring Nonna of Christian R. Selmi and Matthew J. Selmi. Sister of the late Nello Nardini, Vera Chimini, Mary Vassanelli, Silvio Domenichelli, Rose Schneider, Bruno Domenichelli, and Roger Domenichelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Evelyn's Life Celebration on Tuesday, August 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church 86 Main Street, Norfolk, MA on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m.. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Dover, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Evelyn's name may be made to Saint Jude Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk, MA 02056.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019