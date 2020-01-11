|
|
Fannie Butcaris
Fannie Butcaris, age 93 of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late John and Sultana Naoum Butcaris. Fannie worked as a machine operator until her retirement. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport where for 17 years she taught Sunday School. She was very involved in organizing the children's Christmas Pageant that she loved so much. Fannie was proud of her Greek heritage, she was a member of the Philoptochos Society, PTO, GAPA, she loved cooking Greek specialty foods, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading.
Fannie leaves behind her loving sister Elfemia Butcaris, her cousins Fran Ferrigno, Steve Butcaris, Angela Kennedy, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Chrisanty and many cousins. The family would like to thank all of the caretakers and nurses who took wonderful care of Fannie these past years.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. The family request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Fannie. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020