Fedare G. Hrinak, age 99, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Michael Hrinak, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Maefair Health Care Center. Fedare was born in Bridgeport on February 27, 1920 to the late Joseph and Lucy (Chieffo) Gabriel. She was a graduate of Harding High School and a secretary for Remington Arms. She was an active, award-winning volunteer of the . Survivors include her daughter, Michele Hrinak, granddaughters, Sara and Erin Hrinak, and great-grandson, Gabriel Michael Hrinak all of Lyme and her brothers, Joseph and his wife Doris, and Donald and his wife Anne Gabriel, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Fedare was predeceased by her great-grandson, James Joseph Hrinak, brothers, Daniel and his wife Edith, and Anthony and his wife Sue Gabriel, and sisters, Carmella and her husband George Kundrat, and Eileen and her husband Charles Huda. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 28 at 9:15 a.m. at Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place and at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at St. John's cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit the Hrinak family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019