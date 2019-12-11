|
Fedele A. Poppa II
Fedele A. Poppa II, age 32, of Stratford, passed away on December 8, 2019 in Norwalk Hospital. Fedele was born in Bridgeport on January 22, 1987 beloved son of Lawrence Poppa of Stratford and Elaina Staffieri Poppa of Shelton. He received his GED from Stratford High School. Survivors in addition to his parents, include his children, Anthony and Leihanna, brothers, Brian Poppa and Louis Baldino, paternal grandmother, Frances Poppa, maternal grandparents, Herbert Staffieri, and James and Patricia Conroy, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Fedele was predeceased by his, infant sisters, Nicole Poppa and Hope Baldino, and paternal grandfather, Fedele Poppa. Funeral services will take place on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family on Friday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019