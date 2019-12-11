Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fedele Poppa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fedele Poppa II


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fedele Poppa II Obituary
Fedele A. Poppa II
Fedele A. Poppa II, age 32, of Stratford, passed away on December 8, 2019 in Norwalk Hospital. Fedele was born in Bridgeport on January 22, 1987 beloved son of Lawrence Poppa of Stratford and Elaina Staffieri Poppa of Shelton. He received his GED from Stratford High School. Survivors in addition to his parents, include his children, Anthony and Leihanna, brothers, Brian Poppa and Louis Baldino, paternal grandmother, Frances Poppa, maternal grandparents, Herbert Staffieri, and James and Patricia Conroy, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Fedele was predeceased by his, infant sisters, Nicole Poppa and Hope Baldino, and paternal grandfather, Fedele Poppa. Funeral services will take place on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family on Friday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fedele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -