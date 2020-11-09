Fedina Marini
Fedina Marini, age 89, beloved wife of Vincenzo Marini of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born on March 7, 1931 in Torrice, Province of Frosinone, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Francesco and Isolina Savo Marini and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport. She was a seamstress in Italy before immigrating to the United States in 1962. She retired from Warnaco in Bridgeport, and continued to enjoy her passion for sewing, knitting, and crocheting throughout her life. Fedina enjoyed cooking and baking, and made every holiday and Sunday dinner a memorable event. She was famous for her homemade pasta and delicious wine cookies. She loved spending time with her family, and she will be missed greatly.
In addition to her beloved husband Vincenzo of 58 years, survivors include two loving daughters, Maria Marini of Bridgeport and Francesca Piccirillo and her husband David of Trumbull, a sister, Pasqualina Marini of Hamden and three cherished grandchildren, Diana, David and Andrew as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Sebastiano Marini and his wife Maria and Alberto Marini and his wife Viola and a brother-in-law, Sebastiano Marini.
A walk-through visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 8:30 – 9:30 am at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. All other funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Shrine, 2523 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. To leave online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com
