Felicia Spodnick-Watson
Felicia Pliska Spodnick-Watson, age 93, of Stratford, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She had been in declining health the past few years, but her strong will always railed her back. Natural causes finally took their toll and sapped her strength to battle further. Felicia was a devoted wife and extraordinary mother and grandmother. She was born in Pottsville, PA on July 4, 1926, she moved to Bridgeport with her family in the late 1930's. In the 1940's she worked at General Electric where she met her eventual husband, John, who had recently returned from the Army after serving in Germany during World War II. It was a whirlwind romance and after only two weeks, John proposed marriage. They were married in Bridgeport on May 14, 1947, John and Felicia enjoyed 25 years of marriage together until his passing in 1973 at the age of 46, from lung cancer. Felicia enjoyed cooking and improvising her recipes just to try something different. She enjoyed many bingo nights in her early years and going to the casinos later in life, which seemed to energize her and put a spring in her step. She was a prudent manager of her money and was able to win or break even more times than not, enabling her to play another day. Felicia is survived by her daughter, Marsha Voccola and husband, Robert of Shelton, her son, John Spodnick and wife, Patricia of Centerville, VA, her grandchildren, Martin Voccola and wife, Andrea of Seymour, Brian Voccola and wife Kelly of Oxford and Amanda Spodnick-Reed and husband, Tom of Woodbury, six great-grandchildren, Talia and Aiden Voccola, Abigail, Alyssa, and Adelyn Voccola and Sagan James Reed and several nieces and nephews, including Matthew Pliska, whom she cared for while he lived with her from an early age to her passing. She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Stella Pliska, her husband John J. Spodnick, three sisters, Cecelia, Helen and Josephine and three brothers, Joseph, Chester and Edward "Edgie." Felicia was interred on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with an intimate family graveside service officiated by Rev. Thomas Walsh. Interment was at St. Joseph's National Catholic Cemetery in Stratford. Due to the current health situation, a memorial service to celebrate Felicia's life will be announced at a later time. The Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Felicia Pliska Spodnick-Watson, age 93, of Stratford, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She had been in declining health the past few years, but her strong will always railed her back. Natural causes finally took their toll and sapped her strength to battle further. Felicia was a devoted wife and extraordinary mother and grandmother. She was born in Pottsville, PA on July 4, 1926, she moved to Bridgeport with her family in the late 1930's. In the 1940's she worked at General Electric where she met her eventual husband, John, who had recently returned from the Army after serving in Germany during World War II. It was a whirlwind romance and after only two weeks, John proposed marriage. They were married in Bridgeport on May 14, 1947, John and Felicia enjoyed 25 years of marriage together until his passing in 1973 at the age of 46, from lung cancer. Felicia enjoyed cooking and improvising her recipes just to try something different. She enjoyed many bingo nights in her early years and going to the casinos later in life, which seemed to energize her and put a spring in her step. She was a prudent manager of her money and was able to win or break even more times than not, enabling her to play another day. Felicia is survived by her daughter, Marsha Voccola and husband, Robert of Shelton, her son, John Spodnick and wife, Patricia of Centerville, VA, her grandchildren, Martin Voccola and wife, Andrea of Seymour, Brian Voccola and wife Kelly of Oxford and Amanda Spodnick-Reed and husband, Tom of Woodbury, six great-grandchildren, Talia and Aiden Voccola, Abigail, Alyssa, and Adelyn Voccola and Sagan James Reed and several nieces and nephews, including Matthew Pliska, whom she cared for while he lived with her from an early age to her passing. She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Stella Pliska, her husband John J. Spodnick, three sisters, Cecelia, Helen and Josephine and three brothers, Joseph, Chester and Edward "Edgie." Felicia was interred on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with an intimate family graveside service officiated by Rev. Thomas Walsh. Interment was at St. Joseph's National Catholic Cemetery in Stratford. Due to the current health situation, a memorial service to celebrate Felicia's life will be announced at a later time. The Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2020.