Fernando A. Bernardo
Fernando (Fred) A. Bernardo, age 94, of Stratford, formerly of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Marie A. Bernardo, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center after a courageous battle with Covid-19. Mr. Bernardo was born on September 7, 1925 in MA, son of the late Jack and Ludevina Bernardo. After moving from Mount Vernon, NY as a teenager, Fred was a Bridgeport resident for his entire adult life before moving to Spring Village at Stratford. Retiring from Sikorsky Aircraft after 30 years of service, he enjoyed his next 30 years of retirement spending time with his daughter, Gloria, son-in-law, Peter, and his grandson, Matthew. Gramps couldn't wait to attend the wedding of his grandson, Matt and future granddaughter, Kati this coming September. His greatest joy was sitting around his daughter's kitchen table, with a cold beer in hand, singing his favorite songs with family and friends. Tuesday lunches and dinners at Mario the Baker were among his favorites and serve as lasting memories for his daughter and son-in-law of time well spent with a man who loved his linguini and clams. He will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him.
Fred was a former member of the Connecticut Army National Guard. In his younger years, he was an avid volunteer, devoting his time to the Barnum Festival, the Golden Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps as Quartermaster, where he and his wife, Marie, spent many years accompanying their children to various events. He was a proud member of the Pyramid Shriners of Milford, a lifelong New York Yankees fan, and loved to watch UConn Women's basketball.
Fred is survived by his loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Peter Timpanelli of Seymour, CT, his grandson Matthew Timpanelli and fiancé Kati Barbieri of Manhattan, New York, devoted brother, Richard Bernardo of Shelton, special family friend Cherie Tormey of Monroe (who was like a daughter to him), and several friends, nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Marie, and parents, he was predeceased by his brother Mario Bernardo. He is also survived by two sons, Richard, and Fred.
Due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service was held at St. Peter's Cemetery, Danbury, CT. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com.
In lieu of flowers, and if desired, memorial contributions in Fred's memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Philadelphia, 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 – Attn: Development Dept. Terry Diamond.
"To the world you are a Dad. To me you are the world".
