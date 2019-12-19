|
|
Filippo "Fil" S. Leto
April 30, 1947 - December 17, 2019Torrington- Filippo (Fil) Salvatore Leto, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 47 years of Louisa Gina (Barbiero) Leto.
Fil was born in Campofiorito, Province of Palermo, Sicily, on April 30, 1947, son of the late Vincenzo and Giovanna (Naro) Leto and immigrated to the United States in 1970. He was a Technical Specialist in Communications with AT&T, retiring with 48 years of service. Fil was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church of St. John Paul the Great Parish. He enjoyed cultivating fig trees and making homemade wine to share with friends. Fil is a shining example of a man dedicated to his family, friends, faith, and vocation.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Gina, include his four children, Mary Bottass and her husband Michael of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Vincent Leto and his wife Megan of Lafayette, NJ, John Leto and his wife Alessandra of Cypress, TX, and James Leto and his wife Angela of Fairfield; 11 grandchildren, Ryan and Collin Bottass, and Elly, Emma, Zachary, Jacob, Joseph, Kendall, Taylor, Jackson, and James Leto; a brother, Antonino Leto and his wife Antonietta of Naples, Italy; special friends, Peter and Barbara Zaffina; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends who he considered family, both here and in Italy.
The family wishes to acknowledge the love and support of the Keystone "family", and a special thanks to all the nurses, doctors, and staff at The Charlotte Hungerford and Hartford Hospitals for their loving care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 160 Main St., Torrington. Burial will follow in New St. Francis Cemetery, Torrington. Friends may call Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Paul the Great Parish, 160 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 20, 2019