Filomena Braccio Fildes, age 102, of Bethel, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Danbury Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Schenectady, NY on October 20, 1916, she was a daughter of the late Modestino and Maria Campanaro Braccio. A graduate of Harding High school, Filomena went on to graduate from Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School and worked as a law office secretary for many years before her retirement. She was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Fairfield, where she worked for years in the media center at the school. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She always had a positive attitude in life and her strength and unconditional love will always live in the hearts of her family. Survivors include her two loving children, John M. Fildes and his wife Sharon of Batavia, IL, and Maureen J. DeBlois and her husband Daniel of Bethel, three cherished grandchildren, Rebecca McKenna and her husband Byran, John Michael MacLeod Fildes and his wife Amanda and James Norman Fildes, an adored great-granddaughter Fiona Elizabeth Fildes; sister, Rosemarie Paulis and her husband George, nieces and nephews, Elaine Paulis and her husband Larry, Brian Voytek and David Fildes and his wife Karen. She was predeceased by brothers, Michael and Nicholas Braccio, a sister, Marie Voytek and her husband George, a nephew Gary Paulis, and her lifelong friends Patricia Doyle and Sally Monico. The family would like to recognize and thank Filomena's aides Zino, Wendy, Irmma, Given, Elizabeth and Emma, for their exceptional compassionate care of our mother. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Saturday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, CT 06825.