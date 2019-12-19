|
Fiore John Bruno
Fiore John Bruno, age 81, of Shelton, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center after a difficult battle with cancer. He was born on October 11, 1938 in Amantea, Italy, son of the late Rosario Bruno and Antonia (Pellegrino) Bruno. He and his sister Giovanna were raised in Amantea by mother and grandparents while father was in America working hard to make a home for the family. He is survived by sister Giovanna Guerrera of Montville, New Jersey and her children, Linda Feeney and Sal Guerrera; by brother Frank Bruno and his wife Kathleen, both of Glastonbury and their children, Katelyn Croft and her husband Andrew, Ross Bruno and his wife Vinsee, and Lauren Bruno and her fiancé Tom Kielb and by dearest companion Marjorie Lucia of Stamford. After the war years, the family came to America in 1949 and settled in Bridgeport where they adapted to the American way of life, although the small farm they lived on was infused with much of the old country attributes. Eventually he earned his B.S. in mechanical/aeronautical engineering from Univ. of Bridgeport in 1962 and later his M.S. from N.Y.U. He quickly applied technical skills to the pioneer helicopter development industry at Sikorsky, Boeing, and other aircraft companies. He also was involved with space suit development at Hamilton Standard. The past 15 years he worked in architectural engineering. He enjoyed opera, vegetable gardening, and hot peppers. He was a loving brother, uncle, companion and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. Friends are welcome to greet the family on Saturday from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.abriola.com
