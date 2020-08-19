1/1
Flora E. Diodati DiZazzo
Flora Diodati DiZazzo
Flora E. Diodati DiZazzo, age 97, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Masonicare in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael DiZazzo, Sr. Born in Lawrence, MA on February 18, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Francesco Paul and Mary Casale Diodati and was a longtime resident of Shelton. Flora was a clerical supervisor in the lab for many years at Bridgeport Hospital before her retirement. She was an active parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in Shelton where she was a member of the Ladies Guild for over 25 years. She loved being with people especially family and friends and always considered Lawrence, MA to be her home. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include three loving children, Michael DiZazzo, Jr. (Patricia) of Wimauma, FL, Frances Sexton (Ellery) of Naugatuck and Kathleen Petruzzelli (Robert) of Southbury; brothers, Frank Diodati (Sandra), Peter Diodati (Carol) and Robert Diodati (Mary Ellen); and a sister, Rita Teoli; eleven grandchildren, Marie (DiZazzo) Wilson (William), John DiZazzo (Emily Best), Anthony DiZazzo, Timothy DiZazzo (Danielle), Chance Breen (Rosie), Michael Scheffer (Katherine), Bryan Scheffer, Elizabeth Sexton, Dr. Kristin Kowalchik (Todd Peterson), Matthew Petruzzelli and Erin Petruzzelli Kirchmeier (Ryan); and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as her best friend of 68 years, Cele Catullo and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son, Kenneth DiZazzo, brothers, James, Victor, Flavio, Dominic, William and Raymond Diodati and sisters, Adeline Tornatore, Gloria Nardozza and Mary Keamy.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings at this time, funeral and interment services will be private for the immediate family. Arrangements in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or in this time of community need, to your local food bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
