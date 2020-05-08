Flora Kuhn
On May 1, 2020, Heaven gathered up a flower. Flora Torsiello Kuhn, age 83, passed away at The Mary Wade Home, New Haven, CT. Married on July 4, 1959, she was the wife of the late Robert C. Kuhn, Sr. Flora was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Marion Torsiello, and sister to Elaine Torsiello of Lexington, MA. She was the loving mother of Lisa (Scott) Tavolacci, Robert (Denise) Kuhn, Jr., and Alison (Steven) Gigantino. Beloved grandmother to Jonathan, Lindsay, and Michael Tavolacci, Matthew and Lauren Kuhn, and David and Alex Corvi. After graduating from Laurelton Hall, she attended St. Vincent's School of Nursing, becoming a Registered Nurse. There she formed many life-long friends. Flora loved dance, music and decorating. With a heart bigger than her tiny frame, she cared for many. It was her unwavering faith in God which anchored her and carried her through many difficult times. She gifted us with her courage, compassion, and sense of humor.
We would like to invite all to celebrate Flora's life at a future date. The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Mary Wade Home and ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Avenue, New Haven, CT 06513, https://marywade.org, the heroes on the frontline of this pandemic. To leave an online condolence, visit www. abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.