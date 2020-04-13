|
Flora Iris Listorti
Flora Iris Listorti, age 88, of Lordship, passed away at home with her husband by her side on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born on December 20, 1931 to the late Wilbur and Argie Cox Foster. Flora was the perfect wife and homemaker to Rudolph Listorti. Her Sunday dinners and holidays were always looked forward to. Flora would make sure you held onto your fork because "something better is always coming", she would say. She and Rudolph were voted best grandparents by the neighborhood kids for their endless 2 car trips to McDonald's and outdoor summertime picnics. Flora and Rudolph always made sure her kids had fun camping vacations and taught Mike, Joe, and Rudy to water ski.
Flora leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Rudy; her perfect sons, Mike (Kathy), and Rudy, and her daughter, Debbie (Mark) Turner; her grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Steven and, Nicole; her great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Listorti. She was predeceased by her son, Joe; and grandson, Adam Listorti.
Due to the public health crisis, services will be private. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2020