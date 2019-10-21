|
|
FLOREEN H. BUSTER
Floreen H. Buster, 83 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Gilbert Buster, entered eternal rest Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. In addition to her husband, she leaves to mourn her passing a son, Gary Buster and two daughters, Dori Buster-Hanson and Pamela Buster. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, 11:00 am at Morton's Mortuary, Inc., 25 Margaret E. Morton Lane, Bridgeport. Interment will follow the service in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends are invited to the viewing Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. See www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 22, 2019