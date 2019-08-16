|
Florence A. Lucas
Florence A. Lucas, 101, passed away peacefully at Royal Megansett Nursing Home on August 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Lucas who died in 1990.
Florence was born in Stratford, CT, on April 9, 1918 to Anna and Andrew Buzgo. She graduated from Stratford High School in 1936, and worked at Remington Arms Co. in Bridgeport, CT as a bookkeeper for ten years. In 1943, she joined the Women's Army Corps and served in the Air Force as an air traffic control operator. After she married Andrew Lucas, he remained in the military for a total of 26 years. During his service, the family lived in England and Germany as well as traveled to almost every state in the U.S. After her husband's retirement from the Air Force, in 1963, they moved to Enfield, CT. Florence worked part time for Travelers Insurance in Hartford, CT. In 1970, the family moved to Mashpee, on Cape Cod. In 1972, she was elected to the office of Tax collector and treasurer. She retired in 1980. She and her husband moved to Englewood, FL, and they summered in Mashpee. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots Fan. She also loved playing games, especially bridge. For 20 years, she loved cooking, gardening, reading and volunteering at the Mashpee Library.
Florence is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Lucas of Mashpee, Susan Rantuccio and her husband Paul of Monticello, FL, her granddaughters Amanda Rantuccio of Los Angeles, CA, and Kristen Rantuccio of Peekskill, NY, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters and her son-in-law Rodney Burlingame
A burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 17, 2019