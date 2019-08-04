|
Florence Dorothy Hominik
Florence Dorothy (Shurna) Hominik, 96, of Clinton, passed away on August 1, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital.
Florence was a loving wife to her late husband, Anthony Hominik, and mother to two sons and a daughter. She spent much of her life caring for them.
Always reminding people that she was "proud to be a coal miner's daughter" from the Scranton, PA hills, Florence moved to Bridgeport at 18 and resided there until moving to Clinton in 1986.
She was active in local organizations such as the Estuary Counsel of Seniors and a devoted member of St. Mary's Church of the Visitation, Clinton. She had a passion for baking and knitting, often sharing her creations with others to their and her own delight.
Florence was predeceased by grandson, Paul Koterbay and her siblings, Fran Lutka; Sophie Lutka, Josephine Shurna, Anthony Shurna, Leonard Shurna and Charlotte Shurna.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Kenneth Hominik, wife Camille, of Madison, Marcia Koterbay, husband Robert, of Portsmouth, RI, and David Hominik, wife Sundra, of Henrico, VA.
Florence took great joy spending time with her grandchildren, Debbie (McGinty), Todd, Jennifer (Hartan), and Michael Hominik; and Scott, Amy, and Daniel Koterbay; and her six great-grandchildren.
Florence also leaves behind many loving nephews and nieces along with many close friends.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation, 54 Grove St., Clinton. A burial will follow at Beaver Brook Cemetery, Route 145, Clinton.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 5, 2019